A trendy home decor store that sells works of art that also serves a purpose

Natalie is a self-taught stained glass artist that has been doing stained glass for about 3.5 years. She started her business in August of last year. Her shop focuses on dual-purpose pieces for your home, her work is both a piece of art but also serves a purpose. She creates candlesticks, nightlights, planter boxes, vases, mirrors, organizational pieces, among others. Everything is made by hand right here in Utah and she recently has tried to bring in the beautiful UT landscape into her glass work through earthy, nature-inspired colors. Natalie’s pieces are designed to help bring a little happiness into your home. They have an online shop that is updated regularly with ready-to-ship pieces. Their next shop update is scheduled for June 7th. They also take custom requests! They do local markets throughout the year and the next one they will be at is Craft Lake City in mid-August where they can find other items, not on their website.

Use code “GOODTHINGS” for 15% off any purchase.

