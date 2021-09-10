A transformative photoshoot experience

Emily Drew of Emily Pearl Photography stopped by the studio to give insight into her glamorous full-experience photoshoots.

It is a transformative portrait experience that includes professional hair and makeup, access to our incredible studio wardrobe, a photoshoot with guided posing, a beautiful infinity style goddess dress and inclusion in their limited edition Goddess Magazine.

Emily customizes each photoshoot because each woman is unique. She hopes to inspire all women to improve the way they see themselves and to love themselves as they are in the moment.

She is currently looking for young women to join her in her next campaign if you are interested in the campaign or scheduling a photoshoot visit Emily’s website, Instagram, or Facebook for more information.