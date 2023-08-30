- On Good Things Utah this morning – An upcoming event called Yin on Fire in Southern Utah is for adults 18 and up. The title refers to Yin energy (as in Yin/Yang). And that means the feminine energy in all of us. We all carry Yin energy. And it is deeply wounded in both men and women. “Yin on Fire” is a call to burn down the old programs around feminine energy that don’t serve us, and then to “light the fire,” of truth around Yin – creation energy, love energy, nurturing energy. The founder Angel Lyn sat down with us to tell us why she started the event.
- “I am a native of Southern Utah. I have wanted to help people live happier, healthier lives since I was young. 19 years ago I earned a master of social work degree from BYU. I was on track to become a therapist when something called me out of the clinical mental health world and set me on a personal journey into holistic healing – beyond psychology – learning about the connection of mind-body medicine. I have been inspired in this pursuit by experiencing healing customs and practices in places I’ve traveled to, and lived, such as Spain, New Zealand, Fiji and Hawaii. I came home to my roots about 10 years ago. Over this past decade, I have noticed the region is drawing lots of people who are passionate about health, and who are well-educated and skilled at facilitating healing practices. I have pondered what I can do to champion and promote awareness of the great works and capabilities of these practitioners. About 2 years ago I had a clear picture come to mind to host a healing festival. Back then, I had never heard the term “transformational festival,” or seen anything like it. Now I know these festivals happen all around the world. But at that time, I simply saw the picture in my mind, and I began to seek out and gather the necessary people to help bring it together. Our festival is unique because our demographic is unique. It does not look exactly like any other festival I’ve learned about. We are not selling alcohol or promoting anything that would inhibit a person from being totally present, totally aware, totally connected to themselves. We are already uniting people across multiple cultures – all are welcome and all are equals. Those involved are finding they can connect on a heart and soul level, despite differing backgrounds and beliefs. We are creating a broader conscious, peaceful community, where the culture of love, respect and kindness supersede the ever-increasing divisive societal trend of fear and attacking judgments around differing beliefs.
- We are putting the “…UNITY,” back in “CommUNITY.” The vision of this 4 day, 3 night outdoor festival is to bring people into a healing space, out of fear, separation and loneliness, and into a community of inclusion, support, connection, growth and expansion.”
- The objective is to educate participants of their options for healing through involvement, by choosing from more than one hundred healing workshops. These classes will demonstrate modalities pertaining to the mind, body, heart & spirit, from customs and cultures around the world, such as: breathwork and amino acids for mental health, sound healing through vocal toning and harmonizing, crystal sound bowls, Tibetan medicine, womb healing, mood cycles and the moon, sexual healing through tantra, human design, mental resilience, emotional intelligence, eating to heal, multiple forms of yoga, spiritually aligned parenting, healing feminine and masculine energies, partner dance instruction as a doorway to relationship insight, inner child healing hypnosis, erasing cellulite and healing the fascia, turning the mid-life crisis into a midlife awakening, writing your story, art for emotional expression, releasing the shame game, and body mapping … these examples are from the schedule for half of one day! The goals of the event are to learn, play, heal and grow.
- Right now you can get $25 off your 4 day, 3 night, General Admission ticket with the code word: transformation For more information visit www.yinonfire.com
A transformational healing event is coming to Cedar City
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now