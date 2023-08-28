“Come Together” benefit concert is a transformational concert experience dedicated to healing, joy and empowerment! The experience brings together a diverse array of singers and dancers in an uplifting atmosphere that will have you feeling joyful, and inspired.

Debra Bonner is the founder of Unity Gospel Choir International, and joined choir member

Amy Harrison on our set today to share the message of their movement to heal and empower our youth. All proceeds go to building transformational gospel youth choirs nationwide starting in Utah and Flint, Michigan.

Additional local celebrity performers include Harry Bonner, Nathan Osmond, Oba Bonner, Mindy Smoot Robbins, Chris Higbee, Utah COPA, American Folk Ensemble, and Counting Stars Talent.

Mark your calendar, and “Come Together” on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30pm at the Capitol Theatre in SLC. Get your tickets asap right here!



