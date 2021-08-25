A touching story that led to the Summit Challenge

In 2016, Josh Fohner’s life changed forever. He was hit by a car while riding his bike in Colorado. The result: a traumatic brain injury that has left him physically disabled.

Josh and his father Mike Fohner came on our show today to share their story, and increase awareness for the National Ability Center’s Annual Summit Challenge.

Since 2007, the Summit Challenge, the largest ride for people of all abilities in Utah, has provided people of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to experience the adventure and beauty of the Utah mountains, while raising money for the camps and recreational programs that the National Ability Center offers to more than 7,200 families, children and veterans through thousands of experiences annually. The NAC typically has an estimated 800 riders participate.

The popular Summit Challenge returns to the National Ability Center on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cycling challenge includes five different course lengths ranging from 16- to 100-miles, and a free 1-mile Discovery Loop, winding through the mountains and valleys of Utah’s Summit and Wasatch counties.

All proceeds benefit the National Ability Center, a non-profit organization located in Park City, Utah with a mission of empowering individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 26, or as soon as registration fills and interested participants are encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve a spot.

Adaptive participants can ride any route for free. For additional information on registration fees and fundraising goals, visit this website.

Participants will enjoy entertainment, lunch and beverages at the Event Village, which will open promptly at 11 a.m. with the Discovery Loop beginning at 2:30 p.m. from the NAC Ranch.

This year’s event is sponsored by Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, as the Summit Challenge’s Title Sponsor. The NAC’s ongoing cycling and mountain bike programs are also supported by Vail EpicPromise, as well as additional Gold, Silver and Bronze level supporters.

For a full list of sponsors, visit the Summit Challenge website. For more information on the Summit Challenge, visit this website.