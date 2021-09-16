A TikTok challenge sparks vandalism at Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,885 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16. A total of 489,236 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today's new cases, 436 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 115 cases in children ages 11-13, and 149 cases in children ages 14-17.