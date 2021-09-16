A TikTok challenge sparks vandalism at Utah schools

- On Good Things Utah this morning – A group of boys mills about a Utah school restroom and watch as one of them removes a mirror from the wall, holds it like a trophy and gloats, “Oh, we got a mirror!” The video, which was posted on TikTok, was fueled by the latest social media craze, dubbed the “Devious Lick” challenge. According to videos that have been chronicled on TikTok, students across the country, and in Utah, have videoed themselves stealing school furnishings such as mirrors, urinals and even computers, or committing acts of vandalism such as emptying soap dispensers on floors, smearing soap on walls or clogging toilets. To read more click here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/9/15/22676418/tiktok-challenge-provoking-thefts-vandalism-school-property-utah-nationally
- Plus, Wendy Williams has COVID-19. The season premiere of her talk show now postponed to Oct. 4. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” said a statement on the 57 year old’s social media account Wednesday.
- And the afternoon doldrums can strike at any time. One minute you’re working away and the next you’re fighting the urge to lie down from exhaustion. If afternoons are a daily struggle, you’re not alone. Our attention spans take a natural dip in the afternoons because our bodies have an internal alert system, what scientists call the circadian alerting system, that strengthens and wanes over the course of the day. “The grogginess that people often experience in the mid-afternoon, and commonly attribute to a heavy lunch or a dull meeting, is usually the result of a brief lull in the strength of the alerting signal,” Harvard’s Healthy Sleep site explains. “While sleep drive continues to climb, there is an hour or two each afternoon during which the alerting signal fails to keep pace, and alertness suffers as a result.” We have tips that will keep you awake and alert all day long!
- And at the end of the show – comfy cowboy boots are making a comeback – Reagan shows us the styles that you will be seeing in local stores this fall. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.