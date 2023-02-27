- On Good Things Utah this morning – Are you always arguing over the heat? This is apparently the temperature that keeps married couples happy.
- A study has found that 55 percent of people admit to arguing over the temperature in their homes, and 35 percent of Brits say they just can’t agree with their partners about the ideal temperature. Hey, it’s not easy living with someone else, especially one of those people who is always cold. On average, it’s men who prefer to keep the house colder, whereas women, who are nine times more likely to get cold hands and feet, prefer a warmer home. Additionally, women are far more sensitive to changes in temperature than men. The study found that the perfect temperature, or rather the one that keeps arguing at bay, is 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius.) Is that too warm or too cold for you? Our hosts are weighing in this morning and we hope you will join us for a Monday edition of GTU.
A thermostat temperature couples can finally agree on
