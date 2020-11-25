A thankful workout with Stef Iliff

Fitness guru Stef Iliff was back with us to demo a Thankful Workout. While teaching us the moves, she talks with us about how gratitude will change your attitude, along with the benefits of gratitude.
T- TRICEP DIPS
H- HIGH KNEES
A- AFFIRMATION
N- NARROW BENT OVER BACK ROW
K-KETTLEBELL SWINGS
F- FLUTTER KICKS
U- UPRIGHT ROWS
L- LUNGES
GRATITUDE BENEFITS:
“Gratitude aligns your attitude” – Stef
25% happier
Sleep better
Reduce stress
Improved self confidence
Improved decision making
Overall mental + physical health
Increase energy
Helps you see what you already have to be grateful for
PRACTICE GRATITUDE:
Journal – Choose one topic and write down 3-5 things that you are thankful for
Affirmations – Affirm what you are currently thankful, who you are thankful for and what you want to be thankful for
Speak It – Text 3 people telling them what you are thankful for about them
Practice mindfulness and staying present, the more we can be present the more you can see the gift of the present.
www.coachingwithstef.com IG @stefiliff