A thankful workout with Stef Iliff

Good Things Utah

Fitness guru Stef Iliff was back with us to demo a Thankful Workout. While teaching us the moves, she talks with us about how gratitude will change your attitude, along with the benefits of gratitude.

T- TRICEP DIPS

H- HIGH KNEES

A- AFFIRMATION 

N- NARROW BENT OVER BACK ROW 

K-KETTLEBELL SWINGS

F- FLUTTER KICKS

U- UPRIGHT ROWS

L- LUNGES

GRATITUDE BENEFITS: 

“Gratitude aligns your attitude” – Stef 

25% happier 

Sleep better 

Reduce stress 

Improved self confidence 

Improved decision making 

Overall mental + physical health

Increase energy 

Helps you see what you already have to be grateful for

PRACTICE GRATITUDE: 

Journal – Choose one topic and write down 3-5 things that you are thankful for 

Affirmations – Affirm what you are currently thankful, who you are thankful for and what you want to be thankful for 

Speak It – Text 3 people telling them what you are thankful for about them 

Practice mindfulness and staying present, the more we can be present the more you can see the gift of the present.

www.coachingwithstef.com IG @stefiliff

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

