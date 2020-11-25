A thankful workout with Stef Iliff

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Fitness guru Stef Iliff was back with us to demo a Thankful Workout. While teaching us the moves, she talks with us about how gratitude will change your attitude, along with the benefits of gratitude.

T- TRICEP DIPS

H- HIGH KNEES

A- AFFIRMATION

N- NARROW BENT OVER BACK ROW

K-KETTLEBELL SWINGS

F- FLUTTER KICKS

U- UPRIGHT ROWS

L- LUNGES

GRATITUDE BENEFITS:

“Gratitude aligns your attitude” – Stef

25% happier

Sleep better

Reduce stress

Improved self confidence

Improved decision making

Overall mental + physical health

Increase energy

Helps you see what you already have to be grateful for

PRACTICE GRATITUDE:

Journal – Choose one topic and write down 3-5 things that you are thankful for

Affirmations – Affirm what you are currently thankful, who you are thankful for and what you want to be thankful for

Speak It – Text 3 people telling them what you are thankful for about them

Practice mindfulness and staying present, the more we can be present the more you can see the gift of the present.

www.coachingwithstef.com IG @stefiliff