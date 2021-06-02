A teen girl in California fights off a brown bear

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The video is shocking – you can’t look away! A 17-year-old girl who shoved away a brown bear in the backyard of her home to protect her family’s dogs says she felt like she had to act before something terrible could’ve happened. Hailey Morinico was operating on instinct when she ran outside her home in Bradbury, California, to fend off a protective mama bear that was with her two cubs when she took a swipe at one of the family’s dogs in a wild video captured on a security camera.
- And if you have pets, you probably know this struggle well: You’re sitting on the couch enjoying a sweet treat and your pup is sitting by your side begging for a bite. And while we’ve probably all been guilty of letting a little “accidentally” drop on the floor for them, it’s not the safest thing for dogs to have dairy…which is why Ben & Jerry’s has come to the rescue. The iconic ice cream chain announced that it is releasing a line of desserts made especially for dogs, aptly titled “Doggie Desserts.”
- And finally, Kate Winslet wouldn’t allow ‘Mare of Easttown’ director to edit out a ‘bulgy bit of belly’ in love scene: ‘Don’t you dare!’ Kate Winslet insisted a “bulgy bit of belly” not be cut from her Mare of Easttown love scene. The British actress, 45, talked to the New York Times about the HBO limited series, which concluded Sunday and saw her as a small-town Pennsylvania detective, Mare Sheehan, trying to solve a murder of a local teen girl. Viewers embraced her unglamorous character — and so did she. We love Kate Winslet! And join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
