On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s like Robert from Washington is teaching a parents’ master class and his video is now going viral. “What if I fall again?” his daughter Aubrin wonders aloud. “I’m kind of scared… and I really want to do it.” “Sometimes it’s scary doing hard things,” Robert tells Aubrin. “And it’s totally up to you whether you want to give it (another) go right now.” When she shares that she’s scared, Robert reminds her, “You don’t have to do this.” But a tutu-clad Aubrin is determined. “I want to,” she declares. Aubrin tries again and again and again as Robert watches, ready to swoop in and catch her. “I want to say that I think that’s really amazing that after that fall, you’ve gotten up and you’ve worked through that fear,” he says. By the end of the clip, Aubrin has nailed the move. She and Robert then celebrate with their secret handshake. “‘Did it scare you or did it hurt you?’ Love that,” wrote one person in the comments. Added another, “Wish all kids had dads like you & experiences like this where they feel held in safety while trying out new hard things. You are a treasure!” Robert, an architect in Washington state who requested that his last name be withheld to protect his family’s privacy, believes the video is resonating with so many people for several reasons. “It’s classic comeback story of falling and getting back up to try again, which is something that everyone has encountered in their own lives,” Robert told TODAY Parents. Robert said he’s been “inundated” with messages from men and women telling him they wish they’d had present and encouraging fathers. “The message is clear: We have to do better,” he said. “Our actions during this crucial and short stretch of time have lasting effects on our children that ripple through future families and generations.”

Plus, giant slides are objectively fun, especially for adults. It’s the perfect chance to feel like a kid again, if only for a fleeting minute or two. But folks who recently braved the Giant Slide in Belle Isle Park, Michigan, might’ve wished they stayed off the playground that day. After being closed for two years due to the pandemic, the undulating metal slide reopened on August 19 but shut down just four hours later. In a viral video, it’s easy to see why the slide was temporarily closed. Riders were going so fast down it that they were briefly launched into the air before landing on the slide’s hills. This didn’t just happen once, either; people bounced multiple times until they reached the bottom. It’s best to watch these videos with sound to get the full scope of this experience.

And the most delicious use for leftover jam from two of our favorite kitchen guests: You can make a yummy jam jar vinaigrette with about 2 tablespoons of jam left in your jar! About 2 T. Jam 1/3 cup olive oil 1/3 cup white wine or balsamic vinegar 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper



Shake well.

Serve over leafy greens.