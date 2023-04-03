- On Good Things Utah this morning – Following the deadly school shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville Monday, one teacher has turned to social media to ask fellow educators what they do to prepare for emergencies such as an active shooter incident. Erica Rogers teaches preschoolers at a Baptist church in North Carolina and said for her, this latest school shooting seemed to hit closer to home given the parallels she saw in what unfolded in the Tennessee capital and her everyday life.
- “After learning about Monday’s shooting in Nashville, it just kind of really triggered me,” Rogers, 28, told “Good Morning America.” The first-year teacher said even though she has participated in multiple trainings and drills at school, she also wanted to post a TikTok video and connect with other teachers and see what else they did to prepare for future events. In her video clip, posted March 28, one day after the Nashville shooting, Rogers explained that she carries a backpack stocked with supplies like bottled water, but also with specific items such as candy, that is tailored for her very young students.
- “I teach ages 3 to 4 so they’re little guys. I can’t necessarily just say ‘Sit down and be quiet’ and expect them to sit down and be quiet for a long period of time. So I have a bag of suckers,” Rogers said in her video, in part. “It is just Dum Dum suckers and my thought is I would give them suckers over and over and over and over and over. I’m not worried about the nutritional value of a snack. It is something in their mouth. It will keep them occupied for a few minutes at least.” Rogers, who is also a parent and whose kids attend the same school where she teaches, said she feels the extra precautions are worth the effort to her.
- “It might sound like a lot that I have in my bag, but each little thing, if it buys me two minutes at a time, I mean, that’s potentially 20 minutes that I can keep a kid entertained, if not longer, to keep them quiet, to keep them safe,” the mom of two said. Tune in as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
A teacher shares what she does to prepare for possible violence in her school
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now