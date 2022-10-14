Patty Willardsen is the owner of 3D Brows Academy where she primarily does women’s reconstruction after breast cancer. Jared Willardsen is the co-owner and focuses on the men’s reconstruction. The two sat down with us to talk about the options for areola restoration for men and women.

This is a 3D tattoo procedure to replicate the areola and nipple. This is a hyper realistic, non- invasive permanent work of art to help restore confidence and is totally undetectable. It’s technique is for anyone who may have had total loss, irregularity or inconsistency in their areola and nipples after any type of breast reconstructive surgery.