- Award winning chef and reality show star Nettie Frank is back in our kitchen this morning with her take on the ever popular Charcuterie Board. She has deconstructed all of the ingredients and turned all the tasty snack into Charcuterie Bites that will be perfect for your next party or get together. Thank you for the tasty twist Chef Nettie:
- Ingredients:
- 1 box puff pastry (freezer section)
- 1 Boursin cheese
- 1 jar Fig jam
- 1 pack salami of choice
- 1 cup butternut squash purée
- 4 T. Butter
- 1/4 chopped fresh Sage (2 T. Dry Sage)
- Equipment:
- Mini muffin pans
- Pizza wheel
- Turn oven to 375 degrees
- Spray pans with pan spray
- Using pizza wheel cut into 5 strips and then cut 5 lines the other way to get squares.
- Press each puff pastry square into each mini muffin space
- Melt butter and Sage in a small pan until butter is brown. Add to butternut squash purée.
- Add 1 tsp of purée in each puff pastry cup
- Add 1/2 tsp. Fig jam to each puff pastry cup
- Add one salami piece folded and placed in to puff pastry cup
- Add 1/2 tsp Boursin cheese to each puff pastry cup
- Bake for 20-22 minutes until golden brown
