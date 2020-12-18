A tasty recipe for traditional tiramisu

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The awesome Elena of Mama Mia Mangia joined us today for both something sweet, and savory. Let’s kick things off with dessert first, and check out her tiramisu! Our mouths were watering. Follow Elena on IG at @mamamiamangia__

Traditional Tiramisu

Ingredients

5 eggs (separate yolks and whites in two bowls)

4 Tbs of white sugar

1 LB (500 g) of mascarpone

2 Cups of room temperature coffee (or hot chocolate)

30 SAVOIARDI LADYFINGERS

unsweetened cocoa powder for dusting

Instructions

Make the coffee (or hot chocolate) and set aside in a large flat dish Separate egg whites from yolks, and remember that in order to whip the egg whites there should not be any trace of yolk.

Take a bowl and whip the egg whites until stiff- when the the egg whites will not move if you turn the bowl over you are done.

When ready, set aside.

In another bowl whisk the egg yolks with 4 tablespoons of sugar using an electric mixer until pale and smooth- 3 to 5 minutes.

When ready, add mascarpone cheese to the yolk mixture in 2 or 3 additions, stirring well to combine.

Then whisk the cream SLOWLY with the electric mixer.

Then, add stiffen egg whites a little at a time.

Folding the egg whites gently until well combined. DO NOT over mix egg whites when combining with yolks or the will not be as fluffy.

Meanwhile dip quickly Savoiardi Ladyfingers into the coffee or hot chocolate for 1 sec .

IMPORTANT! Cookies should not engage too much coffee or hot chocolate, otherwise your Tiramisu will turn out too soggy.

Then place them in a ceramic or glass baking pan.

Spread half of the mascarpone cream on top of the ladyfingers and dust with cocoa powder.

Then top with another layer of biscuits.

Finally spread the remaining mascarpone cream on top of the last layer of the ladyfingers and dust with cocoa powder.

Let rest 2 to 3 hours minimum in the refrigerator before serving.

It’s important to let the cream set at least 6 hours.

You can also make this 12-24 hours in advance.

Elena prefers it at least 12 hours after it’s made.