A tasty recipe for chicken parmesan

It’s a happy Wednesday when we have tasty chicken parmesan in the kitchen made by Kiana Founa Williams of @keto_ki! Follow below, and peep her website https://kuliawear.com/blogs/news
Ingredients:
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 4 oz queso pork skins
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups Rao’s tomato sauce
- 8 slices provolone cheese
- parsley garnish
- garlic salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 385
- In two small separate bowls; first bowl crack eggs & whisk. In second bowl add crumbled pork skins & grated parmesan (mix).
- Spray baking dish; take chicken thigh and dip in eggs first, then coat in pork skin and cheese mixture, place in greased pan
- Repeat with each chicken cutlet.
- Leave uncovered and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven; add 1/4 cup tomato sauce to each piece, then provolone cheese.
- Place back in oven and broil for 2-3 minutes on high heat until cheese is browned.
- Let cool, sprinkle garlic salt on top, parsley garnish & enjoy !