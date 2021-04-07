A tasty recipe for chicken parmesan

It’s a happy Wednesday when we have tasty chicken parmesan in the kitchen made by Kiana Founa Williams of @keto_ki! Follow below, and peep her website https://kuliawear.com/blogs/news

Ingredients: 

  • 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 4 oz queso pork skins 
  • 1 cup grated parmesan 
  • 4 large eggs 
  • 2 cups Rao’s tomato sauce 
  • 8 slices provolone cheese 
  • parsley garnish 
  • garlic salt 

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 385
  2. In two small separate bowls; first bowl crack eggs & whisk. In second bowl add crumbled pork skins & grated parmesan (mix).
  3. Spray baking dish; take chicken thigh and dip in eggs first, then coat in pork skin and cheese mixture, place in greased pan
  4. Repeat with each chicken cutlet.
  5. Leave uncovered and bake for 30 minutes. 
  6. Remove from oven; add 1/4 cup tomato sauce to each piece, then provolone cheese. 
  7. Place back in oven and broil for 2-3 minutes on high heat until cheese is browned. 
  8. Let cool, sprinkle garlic salt on top, parsley garnish & enjoy ! 
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

