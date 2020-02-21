A tasty four-course meal at Wasatch in Park City

The Park City Plated series offers monthly dining specials from the local community. On February 26th at 6:30 you can enjoy a four course dinner with beer pairing at Wasatch Brew Pub. Right at the top of Main Street, this cozy spot will be serving up a beer cheese soup, super beet salad, salmon and steak on a bed of vegetables, followed by pie à la mode.

We watched executive chef Armando Huerta whip up the delicious meal, one that truly looked like a work of art. Beers are brewed in-house, and have been picked to be paired perfectly with the menu, like west coast IPA.

Tickets are just $45, and Wasatch Brew Pub is located at 250 Main Street in Park City. Email party@wasatchbeers.com or call 801-328-2329 x 1238 to reserve your spot. Details at parkcityrestaurants.com