A tasty cilantro lime chicken recipe

Shannon Källåker, Owner of Lemon & Sage Market and Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage was in the kitchen whipping up Cilantro Lime Chicken, a freezer meal with lots of beautiful, fresh ingredients!
Follow the recipe below, and visit Lemon & Sage online lemonandsagemarket.com and in person at 151 S Main St, Springville, UT 84663

www.DinnerCrafts.com @lemonsagemarket @dinnercrafts Get $20 off your first session with code: GTU20. There are locations in Springville, and Pleasant Grove!

Cilantro Lime Chicken (Freezer Meal) — Serves 6-8

2 lbs chicken breast Salt & Pepper to taste

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp chili powder

4 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1 (10 oz) can RoTel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilis

1/2 cup salsa of your choice

1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained & rinsed

1 can corn, drained

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, diced (optional)

Juice of 2 limes (about 4 T)–may add the zest too!

1. Combine all ingredients in a gallon-size freezer bag. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

2. To cook: Thaw in the refrigerator, in a large bowl, at least overnight. Pour into a 6-qt slow cooker, cover and cook on low heat for 4-6 hours.

3. Shred chicken and serve. Works well served over your favorite rice or quinoa, wrapped in a tortilla, or as a “Taco Salad”.

Tips & Tricks: Make 2 half size meals by dividing the ingredients into 2 freezer bags. Cook for 2 1/2-3 hours in your slow cooker OR make and cook this full size and freeze half of the cooked chicken for a quick meal later (freezes beautifully!)

