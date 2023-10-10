How does a delicious variety of chili and soup sound this time of year? How about great silent auction items, and possibly even an appearance by some yummy Wendy’s chili? Julie Russell, event chairperson, and Carrie Hopkins, office administrator tell us that the chili cook-off proceeds will benefit both the Safe Harbor Crisis Center, a non-profit organization providing shelter, supportive, and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence, and Hill Air Force Base Reservists Charitable Alumni Association which provides support Military families who find themselves in financial difficulties through no fault of their own.

On average they’ve raised $12,000 that’s split equally between the two charities. Want to get involved? Put October 11th from 11:30am – 1:30 pm at 172 N East Promontory, Suite 300 in Farmington, the Station Park shopping area, on your calendar.

A $5 donation is appreciated.