SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- A yummy pasta to spice up your summer. Elena Davis joined us on the show today to talk about all things pasta and how to add more fun elements to it. ORZO PASTA is the dish of choice, find ingredients below and a link to the recipe.
Ingredients: ORZO PASTA
- Zucchini
- Orange bell pepper
- Yellow bell pepper
- Onion
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
- Rosemary
- Parsley
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ½ pound orzo or small-shaped pasta
Dressing:
- Freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Lemon zest
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Garlic
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Extra:
- Grilled olives
- Shaved parmigiano cheese (Parmesan cheese
- Fresh basil
- Pine nuts
For more information on how to make the delicious ORZO pasta and for more recipes, visit Elena’s website.