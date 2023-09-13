- How would you like to get a taste of Italy right here in Utah? Forget the flight to Rome, it’s free to head to the Gateway in Salt Lake City this weekend for Festa Italiana! Chris Lorenzon and Adri Pachelli stopped by our set to tell us all about the big celebration of Italian culture right here in our state.
- This is the 8th year for the festival and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever. Chris says the focus is on authenticity so a band is flying in directly from Italy to perform along with live music both days of the festival. There will be street performers, face painting, a car show featuring Italian automobiles like a Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romero and a Ducati. There will be art vendors and of course incredible food to eat! Adri brought Caputo’s cheeses and chocolates to our set for a sampling.
- This is all put on by the Italian American Civic League and a portion of the profits will go to local homeless services and the Catholic Community Services. For more information visit www.festaitalianaslc.com The free event is Sept. 16 & 17th Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-7pm
