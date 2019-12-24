Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

A talented trio performs holiday classics

Good Things Utah

by: McCall Gray

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

What better way to get in the spirit of Christmas than with music. We had three talented locals join us with beautiful holiday classics.

Singer-songwriter Emily Bea played the guitar and sang a mashup of ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Silent Night.’ Visit emilybea.com for more of her music.

Lexi Walker serenaded us with an angelic, ‘White Christmas,’ accompanied by the Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra. More of her music can be found on lexiwalker.net.

Lastly, Ryan Shupe left the studio with all smiles with his spunky and quirky rendition of ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Visit ryanshupe.com for more.

Happy holidays!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook