A talented trio performs holiday classics

What better way to get in the spirit of Christmas than with music. We had three talented locals join us with beautiful holiday classics.

Singer-songwriter Emily Bea played the guitar and sang a mashup of ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Silent Night.’ Visit emilybea.com for more of her music.

Lexi Walker serenaded us with an angelic, ‘White Christmas,’ accompanied by the Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra. More of her music can be found on lexiwalker.net.

Lastly, Ryan Shupe left the studio with all smiles with his spunky and quirky rendition of ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Visit ryanshupe.com for more.

Happy holidays!