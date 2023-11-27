Get ready for a magical experience at the 36th Annual Kurt Bestor Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Get ready for a magical experience at the 36th Annual Kurt Bestor Christmas! As the longest-running Christmas show in its 36th year, this festive extravaganza kicks off on November 30th in St. George at the Cox Performing Arts Center, spreading holiday joy across various cities.

The Eccles Theater shows in Salt Lake City on December 14-16 promise enchanting moments, featuring the iconic “Prayer of the Children” in its 30th year. Brace yourself for the heartwarming collaboration with special guest David Archuleta and local guests, making each performance a unique celebration.

Enjoy the special Minky family package and VIP meet and greet opportunities. Grab your tickets at kurtbestor.com for a joyous music, laughter, and holiday spirit celebration. It’s the perfect way to usher in the festive season!

Tickets are on sale now. For more information on the different concerts and venues visit Kurt Bestor.

SPONSORED by Kurt Bestor.