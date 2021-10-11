A sweet tv anniversary and Nicea shows us her favorite room makeovers

- On Good Things Utah this morning – If you’re looking to feel really old right before the week starts, here’s a little nugget from a time capsule you never wanted to open: Our favorite Saved by the Bell couple Zack and Kelly have been “married” for 27 years. Like, they could be grandparents now. Thursday marked 27 years since Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) were officially married in TV-land in a movie called, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas. Thiessen adorably marked the milestone with a sweet throwback Instagram picture of the pair all those years ago.
- Plus, Nicea just made some big changes to her house and she brought the pictures to share. She updated her bedroom and her kitchen with lighter colors and furniture – but she definitely had some professional help! The Downeast Design Services are a complimentary service that works with your space to help find the best furniture pieces that match your style. Two designers from the Design service helped Nicea to look at her space in an entirely new way. This service is available in the District location in South Jordan.
- And did you see it? Even Kardashian West pointed out in her monologue that she seemed an odd choice to host “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. It was one of her many funny moments on “SNL”. She roasting her family and even ex-husband Kanye West. That opening monologue didn’t cut anyone in her inner circle any slack, including herself “I know, I’m surprised to see me here too,” she said. We weigh in on just how Kim did!
- Finally, the city of Girona recently became the first city in Spain to consider a menstrual leave policy for its more than 1,300 employees in April. A clutch of municipalities soon followed suit, from the Catalan towns of Ripoll and Les Borges Blanques to the eastern city of Castellón de la Plana, casting a handful of public administrations in Spain as standard-bearers and pioneers in Western Europe for a workplace policy that has sparked fierce debate around the world. Girona is “carving out a new path” when it comes to women’s labor rights, Deputy Mayor Maria Àngels Planas told reporters in June after the city council voted overwhelmingly to allow people who menstruate—women, transgender men and nonbinary individuals—to take up to eight hours of leave a month, which they would then need to work as overtime within a three-month period.
- At the end of the show, does your dog really miss you when you are gone? We’ll tell you what a “talking dog” with millions of followers on TikTok says. Hope you join us as we jump into these Hot Topics and so much more on a Monday morning on GTU.