Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – A sweet treat goes a long way on a hot summer day! Jordan and Krystle Schofield, the Float On food truck owners, shared all of the delicious treats their truck provides. From pineapple floats to edible cookie dough, you can’t go wrong with a delightful stop to Float On.

Float On is a gourmet ice cream float and edible cookie dough truck. Their storefront is located in Bear Lake, where they make all their ice cream with 14% butterfat with an expansive menu, including loaded fries and shakes. See pictures of these mouth-watering treats by clicking here.

Krystle Schofield has dreamed of opening an ice cream shop ever since she was a little girl. She is finally making that dream come true with Float On! After much trial and error, the couple took their old shaved ice business and transformed it into Float On in 2016. The truck travels to many events across Utah. You can book Float On for festivals, rodeos, parties, weddings, and more! The Schofields love providing customers with delicious treats and unique memory that will last a lifetime.

Travel is an important part of Krystle Schofield’s life which inspired her to name all of their products after travel destinations. She describes Float On as a delicious way to escape to your favorite destination. Enjoy a taste of Hawaii with their “Hawaii: Pina Colada Float” and the “North Beach: Raspberry Pineapple Float.”



Visit their website at http://www.floatonutah.com/ and get $200 off one of their catering packages with code “deliciousescape.”