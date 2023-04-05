SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Easter is the perfect time to make sweet treats that the whole family will love. Our amazing producer, Matt Bello, hopped into the kitchen today to show us how to make chocolate nests that are just as adorable as they are delicious!

Ingredients

12 oz. chocolate chips

3/4 c. smooth peanut (or other nut) butter

5 c. chow mein noodles (10 ounces)

Candy-coated chocolate eggs

Directions

Line large rimmed baking sheet with waxed paper. In 4-quart saucepan, melt chocolate chips and nut butter on low, stirring constantly, about 5 minutes.

Place chow mein noodles in a large bowl. Pour chocolate mixture over noodles; stir well to coat.

Onto prepared sheet, drop 2 tablespoons mixture to form mound; repeat with remaining mixture. Shape into nests. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.