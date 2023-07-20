Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – We all wish we were on a sandy beach with waves crashing. Instead of searching for flights, opt for a cheaper option and make these “sandy beach cups” at home. Good Things Utah Producer Sariah Farmer showed us how to make these sweet treats perfect for your kids or grandkids! Find the recipe below.

Sandy Beach Dessert Cup Recipe:

Ingredients:

Any cake of your choosing

Vanilla wafers

Milk

Pudding mix

Candy or snacks of your choosing

Directions:

Make a cake of the flavor of your choosing Crumble the cake to make up the “ocean floor” of your cup, set aside Smash vanilla wafers Blend wafers in a food processor until they turn into crumbs; set aside Mix milk and pudding mix with a mixer in a medium-sized bowl Place the crushed-up cake in a cup or small jar Add pudding on top of the cake Add a few tablespoons of vanilla wafer crumbs Top off with candy or snacks of your choosing Top with a drink umbrella and enjoy!

