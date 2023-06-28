Sandy, UT (Good Things Utah) – You must be properly fueled to live an active and healthy lifestyle! Fresh fruit, granola, and acai make the perfect summertime snack! Linnae and Noah Ford joined us in the kitchen to share the news about Nautical Bowls that just opened in Sandy, UT.

Nautical Bowls is an acai restaurant franchise. All their delicious bowls are gluten-, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, contain zero refined sugars, and are made with organic all-natural ingredients. Their acai bowls provide a well-rounded meal high in antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients that give you the energy to live a full life. Click here to see the beautiful bowls created to perfection at Nautical Bowls.

The Fords moved from Minnesota, where Nautical Bowls was founded, to Utah in January to bring the first Nautical Bowl restaurant to Utah. Nautical Bowls places a significant emphasis on living an active and healthy lifestyle. The Fords knew Utah would be a perfect fit for them because of the highly active and adventurous communities in Utah!

Enjoy a “Buy One Get One Free” deal when you mention GTU through July 3rd, 2023. Visit www.nauticalbowls.com to see more of these refreshing bowls, and follow them on Instagram @nauticalbowlssandy.