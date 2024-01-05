Elizabeth Tidwell, holistic menstrual cycle coach, aims to help all menstruators learn that their periods don’t have to be a major pain, instead your cycle can be a welcome time for rest, repair, and self-care.

Learning about the four hormonally distinct phases you travel each cycle and understanding their impact can become a great ally in harnessing the power of your cycle. Our bodies are wise, and with Elizabeth’s coaching we can build knowledge, trust, capacity, and a deep relationship with our body.

Club Red Period self-care subscription boxes come monthly to members, containing a variety of helpful, comforting, and educational products monthly.

Save 20% on your first subscription box with code FIRSTBOX20

myclubred.com and IG @myclubred