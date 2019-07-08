A “Su-Purrr” adoption event

Temma Martin, from Best Friends Animal Society, made our day “su-purrr” by stopping by the studio to talk about an adoption event coming up and share a funny cat rap.

She also brought her friend, Mary, a cute 9-week-old calico kitten from Salt Lake County Animal Services. Mary is blue-eyed, loves affection, and looking for a home. Head over to the Salt Lake County Animal Services located at 511 West, 3900 South in Salt Lake City to adopt her today!

While you’re at it, don’t miss the Su-Purrr Pet Adoption that will take place on Saturday, July 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be hundreds of adoptable cats and kittens. Join Best Friends Animal Society and their NKUT Coalition partners at The Gateway for this cat and kitten adoption event. Adoptions start at just $25, and admission is free. All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered and vaccinated. This is your chance to help make Utah a no-kill state. Head to bestfriends.org for more information.

Don’t forget to watch this funny and cute cat rap!