A studio 54 themed bash for NYE!

Midnight Hour party team Heidi Gress and Kim Kienow stopped by to tell us about the 1970’s themed bash they’re throwing this NYE at The Clubhouse. The theme is Studio 54, and they’re working hard to recreate the decadent disco magic that was the famous NYC club.

You can expect a light up dance floor, a live band performing 70’s music, bars, and a lot of surprises. Everyone over twenty-one is welcome. The event is all inclusive and is guaranteed to be a night to remember. Bust out your best disco glam, or come as you are.

For tickets and details, visit:midnighthourslc.com