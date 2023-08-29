Author Brandon Mull stopped by to tell us about his upcoming FanX appearance and promote the hardbox set of his best-selling series. But that’s not all! He also shows us The Fablehaven Cookbook which released this month!

The incredible book includes an original, never-before published story about the Fablehaven woodland brownies. The recipes are Mull’s sister-in-law’s Cherie Mull, who owns a catering business and sweet shop.

“The Candy Shop War” series released earlier this year, which completes the series. Brandon tells us it’s a joy to be part of Fanx and chat with fans who love the world he’s created, and meet new readers who he can introduce to his work.

FanX happens September 21-23. More on Brandon at brandonmull.com