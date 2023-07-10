SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Enter the amazing world of Happy Pill Co and discover the healing magic of plushies. Perfect for kids or to obtain that childlike feeling again. These Happy Pill plushies offer a weighted design, providing a gentle pressure that promotes relaxation and helps alleviate stress and anxiety. They provide the ultimate calming experience and carry the warmth of a real hug.

Happy Pill Co was created by Josh Hall only a few months ago. Hall started the company out of intent to spread joy and make a difference. Through his own experiences in the hospital, he realized the need for a source of comfort and set out to create it. For every Happy Pill Plushie that is bought, one is donated to a children’s hospital. With every purchase, you know you are helping to spread the plushie love to others. Their focus is on quality, compassion and the pursuit of happiness. To learn more and support their business visit their website and instagram.