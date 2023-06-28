Tooele, UT (Good Things Utah) – Grab those boots and gear up for a one-of-a-kind rodeo! The second annual special needs rodeo is coming up. Chad Woolsey, Bit & Spur Vice President, and Marisa Woolsey, Special Needs Rodeo Director, gave us all the details today on what you can expect when attending this special event.

Bit & Spur holds three events during the Fourth of July season: a kids rodeo, special needs rodeo, and the Rocky Mountain Professional rodeo. This will be the second year the special needs rodeo takes place. Growing up, Chad and Marisa Woolsey had siblings participate in the Special Olympics, so this has always been near and dear to their hearts.

This event is free to the public, and they are hoping for 100 contestants to join the special needs rodeo this year. Events include; a mechanical bull, wild cow milking, horseback riding, photo booths, and more! Come for fun, and leave with memories when you visit this meaningful rodeo. Tune in to hear all about the event and the activities that come with it.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit tooelebitnspur.com and find them on social media @tooelebitnspur.