A special men’s chorus concert

This is a men’s chorus concert you don’t want to miss! Dean Davidson from North Front Sound joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about a special evening happening next week.

Zero8, a men’s a cappella chorus from Stockholm, Sweden is joining North Front Sound for a night that will be pitch perfect! The presentation will be entertaining for you, your friends, and family. Don’t miss this concert full of musicality that will leave you inspired.

The concert will take place at Abravanel Hall on Monday, July 1st at 7 p.m. To get your tickets head to Arttix.com or call (801) 355-ARTS.

Use promo code: NFS15 to get $5 off your ticket!

The international competition starts right here in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 2nd. For more information go to barbershop.org.

