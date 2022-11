SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah singer and songwriter Amy Geis is releasing a new song all about mental health. Writing from her own experiences, Geis writes of loss, love and even the struggles of body image, anxiety and more.

Geis’s experience with anxiety inspired her to write her new song. She is partnering with Staywear to change the stigma surrounding mental health.

Website: amygeis.com

Instagram: @amy.geis.lorsch

Facebook: Amy Geis Music

TikTok: @amygeismusic