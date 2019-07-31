A solution for ED in men

It’s not easy for men to talk about erectile dysfunction. If you struggle with ED it can be embarrassing, but don’t suffer in silence! Andrew Rinehart from Wasatch Medical Clinic stopped by the show to talk about a breakthrough permanent solution they are offering.

Acoustic Wave Therapy uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow in men. In the past, treatment for ED has been through medication, injections, even surgery with less than promising results. AWT is a natural fix and it’s permanent.

It can be intimidating to not only talk about it but then going to get the treatment. Acoustic Wave Therapy is non-invasive. It doesn’t use needles and is applied topically right on top of the skin.

Acoustic Wave Therapy is FDA cleared as of 2015 and is in 23 clinics across the country. Data has been collected from 2,000 patients and 1,800 are happy.

In just a few weeks you can feel better!



