A solution for common “chemo brain” side effect in chemotherapy patients

ChemoBrain™ Clear is the first and only product on the market formulated to treat the cognitive side effects of chemotherapy, commonly referred to as “chemo brain.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 people a year receive chemotherapy treatment and most of those people report some kind of cognitive side effect, known in the community as “chemo brain”

While “Chemo brain” is common, there is not a medical solution currently prescribed. Doctors don’t address the problem because they don’t have any answers for it. Cancer survivors are told to get used to their ‘new normal’ after treatment

David Salo, co-founder, wanted to know if it could be as “simple” as nutrition. He created a supplement that focuses on brain, gut and vascular heath. It has been tested rigorously and has increased the quality of life for dozens of cancer survivors.

ChemoBrain CLEAR provides nutrients that your brain needs for health and healing. This first and one of a kind formula was engineered specifically for patients after or between Chemotherapy treatments, to provide precisely what you need

Users have noticed results as soon as 30 days. Results vary from significant to mild. Many times, caregivers notice first.

GTU viewers can get a 15% discount and free shipping on a 30 day supply with code ‘ABC15’ when they order online at ChemoBrain.com.

There you can also see testimonials and find other details.

To see a FAQ page and background information visit here: https://store.chemobrain.com/faqs/

This article contains sponsored content.