A snow globe stroll, xoxo exhibit, radio play, and more weekend ideas

Wondering what to do this weekend? Look no further than these awesome nine ideas! We had four in hour one, and five in hour two. Check out both clips, and happy planning!

Zootah Zoo Lights at Willow Park in Logan are in full swing. Santa will be social distancing to stay healthy for the big night, but they will still have plenty fun. Visit with Santa’s real reindeer, see animals in the Wildlife Education Center, and warm up with some free hot chocolate! See all the lighted sculptures and beautifully lighted trees now through December 19 tonight and tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday from 4:30 pm – 8 pm. Costs $7 for adults (12+), $6 for children (2-11), under 2 is free, and members receive half off admission. Zootah at Willow Park 419 West 700 South, Logan https://zootah.org

Now through December 31st when you stop by Gardner Village, you can see Santa’s magic in-action. It’s another year of fun from the North Pole with whimsical elf displays, dinners with world-class magicians, a holiday-themed escape room, buggy rides with Cowboy Santa, holiday sales and more. You can turn the Elf hunt into a game by printing the Elf Scavenger Hunt form. It outlines a full list of mischievous elf displays waiting to be discovered. Print your scavenger hunt form online, there will not be paper scavenger hunt forms available on site. However, you’ll be able to point your phone’s camera on a code and pull up the scavenger hunt using your mobile device while you’re there from signs located throughout the Village. Look for those signs if you forget your hunt papers. Be a good elf and wear your face coverings and socially distance while you’re here. Gardner Village is located at 1100 West 7800 South, West Jordan www.gardnervillage.com

The Xoxo Exhibit at the museum of ancient life is a project about love and forgiveness where guests will interact with their own feelings. This exhibit about feelings will be fun, and sometimes, scary. You will play, act silly, and consider what makes you sad, mad and happy, think about love and think about forgiveness. You’ll also ask questions, listen, and learn more about the people with you. You might reveal a secret or discover a forgotten memory. You will definitely share, connect, converse, think and feel. So take a deep breath, and explore these powerful feelings and the effects they have on yourself and others! Included with venue admission. Goes through December 31st. Museum of Ancient Life 3003 North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi www.thanksgivingpoint.org/experience/museum-of-ancient-life/

It’s a Wonderful Life at Centerpoint Legacy Theatre in Centerville is set as a live radio show! This beloved American classic takes on a whole new charm and vitality as each nuance is set to lively sound effects and music. Join your favorite characters to ring in the holidays. Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 525 North 400 West, Centerville https://centerpointtheatre.org/

Ogden’s Christmas Village presented by the Ogden Downtown Alliance at the Ogden Municipal Gardens Christmas is in full effect. Lights will glow in the Village and Cottages will still be placed, but many of the normal attractions will be postponed until next year: Holiday Electric Light Parade, Opening Gala, Firework Show, Visits with Santa in his castle, Mrs. Claus tours. Still a magical place to visit. Hot Chocolate Booth provided by The Ogden Breakfast Exchange Club. Each year, Shoes for Tots benefits from the sales of the hot chocolate. Those who can are encouraged to donate to Shoes for Tots. They provide shoes to the Ogden/Weber School children. They want everyone to have a safe, healthy and happy holiday season. They’re asking visitors to wear a mask and maintain 6′ social distance from other households/groups. Ogden Municipal Gardens 2549 Washington Blvd , Ogden www.ogdencity.com/452/Christmas-Village



The historic Park City Snow Globe Stroll is happening now through Sunday, January 3rd. This features nine interactive life-sized Snow Globes designed to represent everything there is to love about Park City. The Snow Globes are placed throughout Park City’s Historic Main Street to allow for social distancing as visitors interact with the Snow Globes. Park City Historic Main Street 700 Main Street, Park City historicparkcityutah.com/events/historic-park-city-snow-globe-stroll



Breakfast with Santa at Boondocks in Kaysville tomorrow at 9 am. You’ll eat breakfast, visit with Santa, and play for 3 hours! It includes all of their attractions: Lasertag, Bowling (shoes included), XD Theater, Go-Karts (Road Track, Slick Track, & Rookie Track) Bumper Boats, and Mini Golf. Breakfast will be French Toast Sticks, Scrambled Eggs, Country Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Orange Slices, and drinks. The Event Center is spaced to keep everyone socially distant, and guests are asked to wear masks. Santa will visit each table to prevent any lines. After eating, you get a 3 hour pass. Space is limited, so call to reserve your spot today. 801.660.6242 Boondocks Fun Center 525 South Deseret Drive, Kaysville, https://boondocks.com



Christmas reindeer ranch tours at Rockin’ Reindeer Ranch is tonight and tomorrow to 7 pm. It’s a living reindeer farm located in West Haven, Utah! They have five beautiful reindeer – Star, Holly, Ivy, Cashew and Blueberry. They are amazing animals that you and your children will fall in love with. Rockin’ Reindeer Ranch offers personalized ranch tours, and during the month of December you can even meet Santa Claus on a few special nights. Come experience the magic of the living reindeer ranch! They’ll be following current COVID guidelines for our state. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Use coupon code “utahkidsclub” at online when you book to save $5.00 on a family and $2.00 on individual tours. Rockin Reindeer Ranch 4127 W 2200 S Ogden www.rockinreindeerranch.com

Trolley Square’s holiday pop up shops The Hive Market at SLC. They are super excited about the Hive’s Holiday Market this year, more than ever small businesses need support! There will be central checkout with socially distance spacing and of course, masks required! Local art, crafts, baked goods, vintage items and more! Now through Sunday the 20th. Trolley Square 600 S 700 E SLC

http://www.trolleysquare.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





