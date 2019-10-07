A sneak peek at all the Halloween fun at WitchFest

The witches are out in full force at Gardner Village for Halloween this year. During Halloween, the grounds at Gardner Village will be crawling with spooky witches, haunting displays, and enough pumpkins to carve an army of jack-o-lanterns.

If you want to enhance your Halloween fun then come to Gardner Village for WitchFest now through October 31st. It’s free to participate and there are plenty of activities for the whole family.

If you’re looking for even more, check out these special events throughout the month:

  • Six Hags Witches Adventure
  • New Spellbound Witchy Wine Dinner
  • Witches Night Out
  • Moonstruck Witches Dinner
  • Wee Witches Weekend
  • Witchapalooza Dinner Theater
  • Breakfast With a Witch
  • Witch 5k Run
  • A Great Escape
  • Mystique Dining – A Magical Dining Experience

