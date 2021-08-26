A sneak peak at the new Princess Diana movie and why you should stop eating charcuterie boards

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, which is described as an “imagining” of the events that transpired over Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family in 1991, debuted its first teaser poster on Wednesday. The dramatic image features Kristen Stewart’s Diana in a massive strapless off-white ballgown, reminiscent of a wedding dress. The ornate gown, cinched at the waist by a white belt, is embroidered with gilded leaves and flowers along the bodice and includes tulle trim on the waistline. Stewart, wearing the late royal’s signature coif, is shown bent over the gown, seemingly crying into it.
- Plus, health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.
- And there is nothing quite like a delectable charcuterie board, whether you’re having a small gathering with loved ones or just munching on it by yourself. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should stop indulging in a specific section of this board: the raw meats. “CDC and partners are investigating two salmonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style meats,” reads the organization’s recent announcement. Both outbreaks have led to 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations in 17 states, and those involved reported eating charcuterie and antipasto meats like prosciutto and salami. As of right now, the CDC does not know which exact products have caused the outbreak or if they even stemmed from the same source.
- Finally, Reese Witherspoon is soaking up some alone time now that school is back in session. To celebrate her kids returning to school — thus leaving the house empty for a few hours — the 45-year-old actress danced around her kitchen before munching on some cake for breakfast. In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday, Witherspoon sported a bright yellow sweatsuit as she poured herself some coffee before breaking out into a groove. At the end of the clip, she grabbed a handful of funfetti cake and stuffed it in her mouth.
- And at the end of the show, is there a perfect time to hit the hay? A new study says YES. But you might be surprised at exactly what time that is… Reagan has the details. Hope you join us for this Hot Topic and much more this morning on GTU.