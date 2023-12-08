Help tackle the cold and extend a helping hand to those in need on the streets.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Embrace the warmth of giving with the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake.

Become a noble part of this caring mission by visiting RescueSaltLake.org to donate or drop off winter clothes and hygiene necessities at the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake location. You can also make a difference with a small act of kindness that can go a long way for someone who is homeless or panhandling.

Your donations greatly help Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, which provide shelter, meals, and programs for those seeking a way out of homelessness. With just $1.06, you can offer a meal, and $7.00 provides a night of shelter. Visit RescueSaltLake.org or drop off winter essentials at 463 South 400 West, Salt Lake City.

Join the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake to bring warmth and hope to those facing street difficulties.

Interested in helping:

Volunteer – Volunteer@RescueSaltLake.org

Need of Coats, hats, gloves, winter clothing as the temperature turns cold.

Click here to donate and help.

Sponsored by Rescue Mission of Salt Lake.