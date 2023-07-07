SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Craving a classic 80’s pizza classic? Slice of Pizza Utah has got you covered. Since the 70s, Slice of Pizza has been carving a name for itself all over the state of Utah. This company features both an on-site location in Spanish Fork as well as a food truck April-October.

There are a variety of choices to fulfill all of your cheesy and delicious dreams. Slice of Pizza features everything from a cinnamon sugar pizza, to a pretzel pizza!

For more information on where to locate their truck visit their website and socials.