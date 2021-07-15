A size-inclusive boutique aims to deliver high-quality products that fit each woman’s style, size, and needs. Stephanie Mccook, Owner of Boujee Boutique, came by to share all about their great business.

They are a size-inclusive boutique that aims to deliver high-quality products that fit each woman’s style, size, and needs. Building relationships with our customer base is significant to providing the best and most personal shopping experience for everyone.

The business started two years as a brick-and-mortar store, but after a devastating fire and covid, they were forced to take another route. This event is how they got involved with live selling through Facebook, Instagram, and our mobile app.

They offer:

-Athleisure

-loungewear

-jeans

-dresses

-tops

-shoes

Of the things they sell in their versatile shop. You are sure to find something you like and in the size that makes you the most comfortable.

What makes them stand out from other businesses is that they are one of the first few.

Social selling. Boujee Boutique wants to grow their relationships with their customers through their live sales and cater the styles to what they want to see. This passion creates a very personal shopping experience.

They built and converted a barn into our warehouse right next to their house. Without a brick-and-mortar store, they focus solely on their live selling and website/app.

They are an all-women-owned and run company. They make carrying size-inclusive products their top priority when they are choosing inventory. Shipping is always on them, and for those who live locally, they offer an option for order pickup.

For those who live close by, they can order and pick up on the same day. Boujee Boutique will cover the shipping and get the orders out the next or even the same day for those who live farther.

They are in small-town Summit, Utah, where the population of chickens is greater than the population of people.

Promotions:

Use ‘boujeeboutiquelive’ for 20% off when making a first purchase on their website, app, or Facebook.