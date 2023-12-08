Here for her first song release in three years, independent artist Christine Baird tells us that “Older Than I was Last Year” marks the start of a series of many upcoming releases! “Written at a very vulnerable moment when I felt like time was moving on and I wasn’t. Ultimately, the message is that so much beauty is gained even if it feels like we are just going through the motions”, she says,

The stunning song, “Older Than I Was Last Year” is coming at the perfect time as we head into a season of reflection marked by a new calendar year.

Christine will be headlining show right here in SLC at Urban Lounge on January 31st!

@christinebairdmusic across all social media platforms, including website