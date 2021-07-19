A simple way to combat phone addiction and are all the judges back on Dancing With The Stars?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – According to The National Sleep Foundation, Americans are in a state of restlessness. A poll taken in 2011 surveying Americans between the ages of 13 and 64 revealed that 43 percent of people rarely or never get a good night’s sleep on weeknights. The poll also found that about 60 percent of people experience a sleep problem every night or almost every night. So why is it that we can’t seem to fall asleep, or why we wake up during the night and can’t stay asleep? To read more click here: https://www.readunwritten.com/2020/07/15/waking-up-night-body-tell-you/
- Plus, Jennifer Lopez swears by these vitamins, but should you buy them, too? An expert says not so fast. Surae tells us what to watch for with celebrity endorsements.
- And Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their second project with Netflix under their company, Archewell Productions: An animated show called Pearl that centers around a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by influential women throughout history. The Duchess of Sussex is the creator behind the show and she’s set to executive produce.
- Speaking of television, shortly after ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” announced it will return for its 30th season on Sept. 20, Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed she’ll be returning as well — alongside fellow judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. But Inaba did not say if she’s returning to The Talk – only saying she will be making an announcement soon.
- Finally, we’ve all been opening our envelopes wrong! This TikTok hack will have you going through the mail in half the time.
- And in our Parenting Moment, how to keep your kids off their devices at home, one celebrity just shared a simple tip and how do you feel about rapper Cardi B buying an expensive necklace for her toddler’s third birthday? On the night of the big event, Offset gifted Kulture a $250,000 watch from the luxury brand Richard Millie, and on Sunday, Cardi shared a video of Kulture’s reaction to the $150,000 diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte. Too much? Our hosts weigh in on this and more Hot Topics this morning on GTU Hour 2.