- It’s Pumpkin Week on Good Things Utah and our own Nicea DeGering is kicking it off with a delectable dessert. Pumpkin Cake is making the rounds on social media – in fact it’s one of the top trending recipes right now – so here are the ingredients so you can whip it up at your house!
- Pumpkin Cake
- Yellow Cake Mix
- Pumpkin Puree (one can)
- Sweetened Condensed Milk
- Cool Whip
- Hershey Chocolate Toffee Bar
- Caramel topping
- Combine the cake mix with the pumpkin puree. Pour into 9×13 greased cake dish and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Poke holes in the top of the warm cake and drizzle the sweetened condensed milk in the holes. Then put the cake in the fridge for 20 minutes. After it has cooled, spread the Cool Whip on top, crush the chocolate bar and sprinkle pieces over entire cake, finally drizzle caramel on top and eat!
