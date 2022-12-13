SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) family scone recipe that has existed for around 100 years can’t be beat. Susan Hicks and Hillori Hansen share their family secrets. See the recipe below!

Ingredients:

1 tsp sugar

1 package active yeast (red star or other)

¼ cup warm water

2/3 cup whole milk

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup coconut oil (refined) or palm shortening

2 eggs

3 1/3 cups flour, sifted

Directions: