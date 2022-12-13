SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) family scone recipe that has existed for around 100 years can’t be beat. Susan Hicks and Hillori Hansen share their family secrets. See the recipe below!

Ingredients:

1 tsp sugar

1 package active yeast (red star or other)

¼ cup warm water

2/3 cup whole milk

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup coconut oil (refined) or palm shortening

2 eggs

3 1/3 cups flour, sifted

Directions:

  • In a glass measuring dish or cup, add yeast, 1 tsp sugar and ¼ cup warm water.
  • Stir to dissolve sugar and add yeast packet to the water and sugar mixture. Yeast should bubble up and become active.
  • Add milk to a saucepan and heat until scalded. Add in sugar, salt, and coconut oil to the scalded milk and mix to dissolve sugar and melt coconut oil.
  • Pour this mixture into a kitchen aid mixer and add eggs. Turn on mixer and blend well.
  • Add half of the sifted flour to the egg mixture and blend again, then add the yeast and blend again. Add in the rest of the flour a little at a time. Mix and knead until dough comes away from the side of the bowl.
  • Remove the dough and placed in a greased bowl.
  • Let rise until double in size. Punch it down. Then get ready to fry your dough.
  • Take handful size pieces of dough (the size of a large grapefruit) and roll out onto a floured surface. Cut into square shapes or triangles and deep fry in oil.
  • You will have to fry on both sides.
  • Remove when golden brown and sprinkle a bit of powdered sugar over the top.
  • Serve with your favorite jam or honey butter.