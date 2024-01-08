SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Ellie Shelton and Jenn Johnson from Millie’s Princess Foundation joined us on the show to share about the Royal Ball Event coming up on January 20th at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. It is sure to be a magical evening for any family that has a child with a life-threatening condition. There are princesses, superheroes, games, dancing and more! Royal attire is encouraged, but not required. For more information visit Milliespf.org

The event is free, but registration is required. Please RSVP at https://forms.gle/Z44TpCJ6VmRNty5k9