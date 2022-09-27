Utah Retro Game Swap Meet in Layton returns! Tracy Charlton joined the show today from Minus World Games.

With several retro arcade games new to the location, Charlton sells everything from old Nintendo games to collectable figures. Charlton started the Utah Retro Game Swap Meet, where people can bring their old games, collectables, and more to trade with people. The entry fee for this event is $1 or a can of food. All food will be donated to the local shelter for those in need. Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Conference Center, the Utah Retro Game Swap Meet will occur! Release your inner nerd, bring your knicknacks, and join the meet.

Instagram: @minusworldgames

Facebook: @minusworldvideogamesWebsite: https://minus-world.com