A restaurant with the most stunning view of St. George

It’s patio season and Cliffside Restaurant has a view from theirs that is absolutely breathtaking! This Southern Utah gem overlooks all of St. George, and you can take it in while you dine on the new vegetarian menu. Executive chef Eric Gburski tells us that while he’s proud of the seafood program and custom blended burger from Kanab (a proprietary blend of brisket and striploin or sirloin), he wanted his menu to be all-inclusive.

Everything at Cliffside Restaurant is made to order. If you’re gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, nut-free, health conscious, or simply craving a lighter meal, they will cater to your needs. A few of the items on the new “vegan-veg” menu is a watermelon salad, with fresh slices on top of mixed greens, tossed in lemon-thyme vinaigrette, sprinkled with pomegranate, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar. Fried eggplant and portobello mushroom are a mouthwatering option, and so is the innovative kale farro salad.

Eric and his team go the extra mile to make your experience at Cliffside a wonderful one. Drop by for a meal at 511 south Tech Ridge Drive in St. George, or hop online to peruse the menu at cliffsiderestaurant.com

